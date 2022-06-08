New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYMT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 2,408,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.77.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

