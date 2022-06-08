New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

NYT stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.90. New York Times has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,345,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,127,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,119,000 after purchasing an additional 815,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

