NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.9% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.27. 81,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,802,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

