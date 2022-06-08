NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $266.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.23. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 659.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,787 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

