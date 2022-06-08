NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.
NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $266.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.23. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.27.
In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
About NGL Energy Partners (Get Rating)
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.