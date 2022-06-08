NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $266.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.23. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 659.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.