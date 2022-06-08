NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.
Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $266.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.23. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.91.
In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.
