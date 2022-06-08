Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Trading Down 1.7%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 22,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 95,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NHK shares. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price target on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.73.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keyvan Salehi bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at C$322,000. Also, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,746,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,684,645.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 331,000 shares of company stock worth $243,370.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.