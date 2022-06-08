Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.70. 773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 346,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.
The company has a market capitalization of $701.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 227,272 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Niu Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Niu Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,616 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the period.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
