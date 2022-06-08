Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.70. 773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 346,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $701.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 227,272 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Niu Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Niu Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,616 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the period.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.