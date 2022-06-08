Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.41.

NYSE NSC opened at $249.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.43. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

