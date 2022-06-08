Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.

NOVT stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.87. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,701. Novanta has a 52 week low of $114.31 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average of $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novanta by 145.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

