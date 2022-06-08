Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,068. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $42,614.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,215.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,332.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

