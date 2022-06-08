NuCypher Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $162.77 million and $34.01 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

