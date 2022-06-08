Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 184,208 shares.The stock last traded at $24.64 and had previously closed at $24.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

