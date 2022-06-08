Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 386.50 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 386.50 ($4.84). 305,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 270,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385.50 ($4.83).

The firm has a market cap of £708.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 411.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 406.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

In related news, insider David Till purchased 49,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £199,874.44 ($250,469.22).

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

