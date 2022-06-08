OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Position Raised by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 625,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

OCFC opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

