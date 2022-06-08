Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.60.

OCUL opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $290.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.