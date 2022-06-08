OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 52.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Shares of OCCI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 115,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,147. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OFS Credit stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of OFS Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.