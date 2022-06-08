OFS Credit Company, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

OFS Credit stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. 1,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

