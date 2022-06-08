OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.02% of OGE Energy worth $78,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 184.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 48.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

