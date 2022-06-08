Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 348.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,431 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,744,000 after buying an additional 748,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,164,000 after buying an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,594,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 138,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 345,339 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,720 shares of company stock valued at $326,227. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.85. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

