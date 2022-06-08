Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0-460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.35 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.69.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $263,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
