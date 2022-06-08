Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0-460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.35 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.69.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $263,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.