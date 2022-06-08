Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Director David A. Wolfort Sells 5,750 Shares

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) Director David A. Wolfort sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $204,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,712.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 66,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
