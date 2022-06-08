ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

NYSE ONTF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $604.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of -0.07. ON24 has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,621 shares of company stock valued at $747,710. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ON24 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.