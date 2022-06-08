OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

OneSpan stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,755. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.89 million, a PE ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.62.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

