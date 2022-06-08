Onex (TSE:ONEX) Shares Up 1.1%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$75.89 and last traded at C$75.49. Approximately 76,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 148,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONEX. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.43.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

