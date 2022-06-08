Only1 Market Cap Reaches $3.90 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $536,716.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.76 or 0.99977660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,598,232 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

