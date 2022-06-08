Ontology 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24.91 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $266.21 million and $24.91 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00078849 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017047 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000293 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00217932 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

