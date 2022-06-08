Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$51.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,458. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities cut shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ooma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ooma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

