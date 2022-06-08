Opium Hits 1-Day Volume of $54,273.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Opium has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $54,273.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00234655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00428925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029799 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

