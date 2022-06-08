Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.26 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.06-$0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

