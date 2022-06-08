OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. OptimizeRx also reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

OPRX stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. 207,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $509.89 million, a PE ratio of -175.56 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

