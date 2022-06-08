OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $21.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%.
About OptimumBank (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
