Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Stanley Capital Management LLC

Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.7% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $156,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $92,526,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.74.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $71.85. 4,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,404,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

