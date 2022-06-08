Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €9.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) received a €9.20 ($9.89) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORA. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on Orange in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on Orange in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on Orange in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price target on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Orange stock opened at €11.10 ($11.93) on Monday. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($14.31) and a one year high of €15.80 ($16.99). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.54.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

