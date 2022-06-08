Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,228 shares during the period. Organon & Co. comprises about 0.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Organon & Co. worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,142. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

