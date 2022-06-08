Orient Walt Reaches Market Capitalization of $455,161.60 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $455,161.60 and $5,005.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00232745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00427095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029871 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

