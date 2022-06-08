Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $67.65 million and approximately $138,448.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00161487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00417051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 67,728,726 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

