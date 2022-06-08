Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $772.50.

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 57,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,714. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.4109 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

