Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 3,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.67.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration.

