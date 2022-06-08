Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,239.74

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,239.74 ($28.07) and traded as high as GBX 2,370 ($29.70). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,335 ($29.26), with a volume of 51,799 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.58) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.46) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Oxford Instruments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,195.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,239.70.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

