Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Trading Up 0.1%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 689 ($8.63) and last traded at GBX 688 ($8.62). Approximately 56,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 213,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 687 ($8.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £632.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 699 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 756.69.

Get Pacific Horizon Investment Trust alerts:

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.