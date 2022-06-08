Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) to announce $646.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $610.80 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $323.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -2.92%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

