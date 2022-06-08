Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $21.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,067 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,649,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 305.1% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,509,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,070 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. 85,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

