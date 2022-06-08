Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.71.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE PH opened at $283.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $253.33 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.56 and a 200-day moving average of $294.39.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

