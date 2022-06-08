Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Shares Up 0.1%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKIUF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

