PAVmed Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PAVmed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

PAVM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAVmed (Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.