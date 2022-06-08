Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 87.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. 18,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,383. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.