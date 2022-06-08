Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$53.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.02 and a 52-week high of C$53.13. The firm has a market cap of C$29.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0100002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.64, for a total value of C$138,600.59. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,976,834.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.22.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

