Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$53.07. 1,922,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,572. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$37.02 and a 12-month high of C$53.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.19.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 110.04%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,976,834.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.