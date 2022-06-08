Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Declares Dividend of $0.24 (OTC:PPAL)

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Friday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Shares of PPAL opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.24. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $96.99.
