Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.45

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 641031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

PBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.67% and a return on equity of 3,610.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

